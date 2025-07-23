Aquatennial Torchlight Parade canceled due to storms

The Brief The Aquatennial Torchlight Parade scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled. The Minneapolis Downtown Council made the call to cancel due to severe weather expected. Aquatennial starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.



The Aquatennial Torchlight Parade set to take place on Wednesday night has been canceled, officials have announced.

Parade canceled

What we know:

The Torchlight Parade was scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis.

However, officials say due to the risk of severe weather this evening, the parade has been canceled.

READ MORE: Live updates | Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy ahead of late day storms Wednesday

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Minneapolis Downtown Council writes:

"This decision follows extensive exploration of all viable alternatives. It was made in close consultation with local weather experts who have been monitoring conditions closely. The safety and well-being of our participants, spectators, volunteers, and staff remain our highest priority. We are deeply grateful for the time, effort, and enthusiasm of all those involved in bringing this beloved tradition to life, and we share in the disappointment of this outcome."

Big picture view:

Aquatennial kicked off on Wednesday with events running through Saturday. The event will be capped off with a fireworks display near the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday at 10 p.m.