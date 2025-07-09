Aquatennial in Minneapolis: Guide to what's happening

The Brief The Minneapolis Aquatennial is celebrating the importance of water with a four-day festival in the center of the city. The festivities kick off with a torchlight parade, followed by live performances before ending with a huge fireworks display. All events are free and open to the public, including the "We Are Water" exhibit that highlights the importance of water in Minnesota.



The Minneapolis Aquatennial is just weeks away, with celebrations of water in the city taking the form of a parade, live music and other festivities.

Highlights of the festival include two waterski shows, a nationally-renowned fireworks display and a parade with Gopher's Men's Hockey Coach Bob Motzko as the Grand Marshal.

There will also be an exhibit examining the cultural, historical and economic significance water has in Minneapolis and Minnesota.

What's happening?

Timeline:

City officials say this year's events highlight the deep cultural, environmental and economic importance that water has in Minnesota.

Below is a list of the festivities with details on when and where they can be enjoyed:

Wednesday, July 23

The "We Are Water" exhibit can be found at the ground level of RSM Plaza, on Nicollet Mall from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Officials say visitors will be able to explore the deep and personal connections that Minnesotans have with water through stories, displays and historical insights.

Loring Park Family Fun Night, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Parks Movie Night: "Wicked" sing along - Commons, 9 p.m.

Wednesday Live entertainment:

Go Outside: Summer Sessions – Hennepin Government Center North Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Loring Park Family Fun Night, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 6:30 p.m.

Aquatennial Torchlight Parade – Nicollet from 12th to 4th Streets, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 24

Thursday Live entertainment:

Thursday Live entertainment:

Concert at The Commons – Meat Raffle Ska, 7 – 9 p.m.

Movie Night: "Surf’s Up" with a Sing United performance before the movie Target Field Station at 6:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on the Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25

AlleyJam Skateboarding – Fair School Alley 10th & Hennepin 4 – 7 p.m.

CorePower Outdoor Yoga Class - Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 6 – 7 p.m.

Friday Live entertainment:

AlleyJam Skateboarding – Fair School Alley 10th & Hennepin 4 – 7 p.m.

CorePower Outdoor Yoga Class - Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 6 – 7 p.m.

Friday Live entertainment:

Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals – Target Field, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Twin Cities Carifest – West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway Ave from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

We Are Water Exhibit – RSM Plaza ground level on Nicollet Mall from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Officials say visitors will be able to explore the deep and personal connections that Minnesotans have with water through stories, displays and historical insights.

Aquatennial Ambassadors Organization Coronation – Ted Mann Concert Hall, 4 – 6 p.m.

Chameleon Market at Aquatennial – Chicago Mall between Guthrie Theater and Mill City Museum, 4 – 10 p.m. Chameleon is an initiative that connects local small businesses with retail space in downtown Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft & Mpls Vintage Market – Chicago Mall between Guthrie Theater and Mill City Museum, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Kids Zone - West River Parkway 5 – 10 p.m.

MN Cars & Coffee Show – West River Parkway near 3rd Ave. Bridge, 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday Live entertainment:

Fireworks Pre-Show – West River Parkway near Stone Arch Bridge, 5 – 10 p.m.

Jordan Johnston, 5 p.m.

Pullstring, 6 p.m.

Obi Original & The Black Atlantics, 7 p.m.

School of Rock (Plymouth), 8 p.m.

Dysfunktional, 9 p.m.

Kids Zone – Rondo Double Dutch, Funtime Funktions (glitter, tattoos, and spin zone), Amazing Balloons, Twin Cities Trapeze performances

Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals – Target Field, 6:10 p.m.

Target Fireworks at West River Parkway near Stone Arch Bridge, 10 p.m. City officials say space for the event fills up quickly and is considered one of the top five annual fireworks displays in the nation.

Celebrating Minneapolis

What they're saying:

"Aquatennial is an exciting summer celebration for our community," said President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council Adam Duininck. "This year’s Aquatennial lineup includes more than two dozen activities downtown, headlined by the Aquatennial Torchlight Parade on Wednesday and the Target Fireworks on Saturday night. Come downtown and enjoy all of the festivities while taking in all that our city has to offer—incredible dining, nightlife, performances, sports and more."

Dig deeper:

The annual summer festival began in 1940 and highlights the summer activities in and around the lakes and rivers surrounding Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

More information is available at aquatennial.com.