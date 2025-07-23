Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy ahead of late day storms Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s a hot and sticky Wednesday with a heat advisory in place for the Twin Cities and scattered storm chances later in the day.
Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota
Heat advisory:
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s across central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 70s up north. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 89 degrees.
A heat advisory has been issued from noon to 8 p.m. for the metro and areas south as heat index values approach the triple digits.
Storm chances:
Scattered showers and storms are possible in the metro this afternoon and evening, though a stray midday shower or rumble can’t be ruled out. There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Wednesday.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Showers and rumbles may linger through Thursday morning but clear for a mostly dry day with highs in the 80s. Friday brings a temporary drop in humidity, with dew points in the 60s.
The weekend will be muggy with rising dew points and temperatures back in the upper 80s. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible late Sunday and Monday night.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 9 meteorologists.