Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy ahead of late day storms Wednesday

By
Published  July 23, 2025 6:25am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Late day storms on Wednesday

It's hot and steamy ahead of late day storms on Wednesday. A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, as the heat index is expected to reach near 100 degrees.

    • A heat advisory has been issued for the Twin Cities from noon to 8 p.m. due to the heat index values nearing triple digits.
    • Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
    • The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s a hot and sticky Wednesday with a heat advisory in place for the Twin Cities and scattered storm chances later in the day. 

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota 

Heat advisory:

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s across central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 70s up north. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 89 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued from noon to 8 p.m. for the metro and areas south as heat index values approach the triple digits.

Storm chances:

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the metro this afternoon and evening, though a stray midday shower or rumble can’t be ruled out. There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Wednesday.  

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Showers and rumbles may linger through Thursday morning but clear for a mostly dry day with highs in the 80s. Friday brings a temporary drop in humidity, with dew points in the 60s. 

The weekend will be muggy with rising dew points and temperatures back in the upper 80s. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible late Sunday and Monday night. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

