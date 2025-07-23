Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy ahead of late day storms Wednesday

The Brief A heat advisory has been issued for the Twin Cities from noon to 8 p.m. due to the heat index values nearing triple digits. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.



It’s a hot and sticky Wednesday with a heat advisory in place for the Twin Cities and scattered storm chances later in the day.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

Heat advisory:

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s across central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 70s up north. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 89 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued from noon to 8 p.m. for the metro and areas south as heat index values approach the triple digits.

Storm chances:

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the metro this afternoon and evening, though a stray midday shower or rumble can’t be ruled out. There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota on Wednesday.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Showers and rumbles may linger through Thursday morning but clear for a mostly dry day with highs in the 80s. Friday brings a temporary drop in humidity, with dew points in the 60s.

The weekend will be muggy with rising dew points and temperatures back in the upper 80s. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible late Sunday and Monday night.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)