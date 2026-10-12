Minnesota pumpkin grower wins 5th world championship with 2,389-pound pumpkin

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The Brief Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota won the 2026 World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. His pumpkin, Rocky, weighed in at 2,389 pounds. Rocky is not a world-record pumpkin. The current world record for a pumpkin is 3,156 pounds, which was set by a pumpkin grower in Rhode Island last week.



Minnesota's Travis Gienger won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California for the fifth time, with his pumpkin, "Rocky", taking home the grand prize.

Giant pumpkin

What we know:

Rocky weighed in at 2,389 pounds on Monday at the 2026 World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, the heaviest pumpkin in the competition. Rocky also measured 138 inches side-to-side, 131.5 inches end-to-end and 231 inches around.

But Gienger's giant pumpkin didn't break the world record. The current world record for heaviest pumpkin is 2,856 pounds, set on Oct. 3 by a British pumpkin grower. A pumpkin grower in Rhode Island may have surpassed that record on Saturday with his pumpkin that weighed in at 3,156 pounds, although it does not appear that record has been certified yet.

Gienger earned $900 per pound for his pumpkin—which adds up to $2,151.

5th win for Travis Gienger

By the numbers:

This was the 53rd World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Gienger has now won the grand prize five times. Here's how his other prize-winning pumpkins compare:

2024: Rudy - 2,471 pounds

2023: Michael Jordan - 2,749 pounds ( new world record at the time

2022: Maverick - 2,560 pounds

2020: Tiger King - 2,350 pounds

In 2022, Gienger's championship pumpkin, Maverick, was carved into the world's largest jack-o-lantern. The pumpkin was displayed outside Anoka City Hall.

The backstory:

The World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off began in 1974 as a friendly challenge between Half Moon Bay and Circleville, Ohio to see who could grow the biggest pumpkin.