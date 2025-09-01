Annunciation shooting: Mayor Frey calls for ban on assault rifles at march

The Brief Minneapolis residents and community leaders gathered Monday for a march to support victims of last week's mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for a statewide and nationwide ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines. Monday's march goes from the Lake Harriett Bandshell to the Lynnhurst Park.



Minneapolis residents and community leaders gathered Monday for a march to support the victims of last week’s mass shooting at Annunciation Church.

Annunciation March

What we know:

It was also a chance to give a public call-out to take action to do what they can to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Two children were killed, and another 21 students were wounded after a shooter opened fire as Annunciation was hosting an all-school mass to start the year. Three adults were also shot.

Mayor Jacob Frey: ‘Prayers are not enough’

What they're saying:

Monday’s march started at the Lake Harriet Bandshell, and will end at Lynnhurst Park, where a support center has been set up for people affected by the tragedy. Before the march started, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey put out a call to action, seeking a statewide and nationwide ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines.

"Prayers are not enough. This time needs to be different, we can make sure this time is different," Frey said. "These should not be controversial positions. We’re not talking about your father’s hunting rifle, we’re talking about the ability to reel off 30 rounds without having to reload. The kind of guns that were literally created to pierce armor and kill people. We don’t need those guns in our city."

Victim count increases to 23

Why you should care:

Minneapolis police announced on Sunday they had learned of three new children who were injured in the shooting at Annunciation, increasing the victim count from the shooting to 23.

Last week, authorities identified the two children killed in the shooting as Harper Moyski, 10, and Fletcher Merkel, 8,

Police say the shooter left a manifesto filled with hateful remarks towards multiple groups. The chief says the gunman was obsessed with other mass shooters and wanted to become infamous.

The shooting came on just the third day of classes for the school. Now, it's not clear when classes will resume. The church did, however, resume mass this weekend.

Boy who spoke to reporters needs surgery

Dig deeper:

The 10-year-old boy who spoke to reporters after the Annunciation mass shooting will need to undergo surgery to have a bullet fragment removed from his neck.

Weston Halsne said he was saved by his friend Victor, who was shot in the back while protecting him from gunfire.

Now, the fifth-grader has learned he will need to undergo surgery to remove a bullet fragment discovered near his neck’s carotid artery.