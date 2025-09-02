Annunciation shooting: 3 students released from hospital

The Brief Three students hit by gunfire in last week's mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School have been released from the hospital. Genevieve Bisek, Victor and Endre Gunter are all at home recovering with their families. The victim count is up to 23.



Three students hit by gunfire during the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School last week have been released from the hospital.

3 students back home recovering

What we know:

According to GoFundMe campaigns for all three students, Genevieve Bisek, a boy named Victor and Endre Gunter are all out of the hospital and recovering at home. Here’s a brief update on all three:

Photo shared via GoFundMe of Genevieve Bisek, an 11-year-old girl wounded in the Annunciation Catholic School shooting. (GoFundMe / Supplied)

Genevieve Bisek – The 11-year-old girl was in critical condition after the shooting in pediatric intensive care unit. She was shot in the neck. Bisek was released from the hospital on Tuesday, six days after the mass shooting.

Victor was among the children injured in the Annunciation mass shooting. (GoFundMe)

Victor – The boy was shot in the back when he shielded his friends from gunfire during last Wednesday’s attack. He and his sister were injured during the shooting. Victor was released from the hospital on Aug. 29, just two days after the incident.

Endre Gunter – The eighth-grader was shot twice while attending the Annunciation all-school mass on Aug. 27 and had to be rushed into surgery. Gunter was released from the hospital on Sunday, and is home with his family.

2 students killed

Why you should care:

Two children were killed, and 18 children were hurt when a shooter opened fire from outside a church window as Catholic school students were gathering for Wednesday morning mass. Three adults in their 80s were also struck by gunfire but survived.

Last week, authorities identified the two children killed in the shooting as Harper Moyski, 10, and Fletcher Merkel, 8.

Police say the shooter left a manifesto filled with hateful remarks towards multiple groups. The chief says the gunman was obsessed with other mass shooters and wanted to become infamous.

Boy who spoke to reporters in viral interview needs surgery

Dig deeper:

The 10-year-old boy who spoke to reporters after the Annunciation mass shooting will need to undergo surgery to have a bullet fragment removed from his neck.

Weston Halsne said he was saved by his friend Victor, who was shot in the back while protecting him from gunfire.

Now, the fifth-grader has learned he will need to undergo surgery to remove a bullet fragment discovered near his neck’s carotid artery. The GoFundMe for Weston recalls his "grief-stricken face" and "account of the horrific details" when he spoke about the shooting.