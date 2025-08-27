Annunciation Church shooting: ‘We lost 2 angels,’ principal says

The Brief A mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic School on Wednesday morning left two children dead and 17 others wounded. The shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer spoke at a Wednesday afternoon news conference and was understandably emotional.



A Minneapolis Catholic church and school community are mourning and reeling after a mass shooting Wednesday morning left two children dead, wounded another 14 children as well as three adults.

Annunciation Church shooting

What we know:

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. as students and community members of Annunciation Catholic School were attending morning mass. The school session for the 2025-26 year opened this week.

A gunman opened fire from outside the church through windows, killing two and injuring 17 others.

RELATED: Annunciation church and school shooting: What we know so far

The shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack.

READ MORE: Annunciation Church school shooting: What we know about the victims

‘We lost 2 angels today’

What they're saying:

Annunciation School Principal Matt DeBoer was part of an afternoon news conference involving Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Archbishop Bernard Hebda.

DeBoer was understandably emotional.

"We love you, you’re so brave, and I’m so sorry this happened to us today. Within seconds of this situation happening, our teachers were heroes. Children were ducked down, adults were protecting children, older children were protecting younger children. It could’ve been significantly worse without their heroic action. This is a nightmare, but we call our staff the Dream Team. We will recover from this, we will rebuild from this," DeBoer said.

DeBoer added that the school’s motto for the year was embodied by the Book of Jeremiah, Chapter 29, in the Bible. It’s headlined by, "A future filled with hope."

"There’s nothing about today that can fill us with hope. We as a community have a responsibility to make sure that no child, no parent, no teacher ever has to experience what we’ve experienced today ever again. Never again. We lost two angels today. Never again can we let this happen," DeBoer said.

Minneapolis school shooting student recalls attack

Dig deeper:

During the attack, students were taking part in a morning mass, according to one who spoke with FOX 9 in the aftermath.

The attack began around three minutes after mass started, according to the student, who said his friend was shot in the back after it began while he tried to lay on top of him.

"We got in pews, and he shot through the stained-glass windows… I was down and didn’t look up," he told FOX 9. "My best friend [was hit]. He was laying on top of me, making sure I was safe, and he got hit. That was really brave of him."

The student said they had previously practiced active shooter drills before at the school, but never in the church.

"I’m just kinda confused… I never thought it would happen, and then it did," he said.

FBI investigating shooting as terrorism, hate crime

Why you should care:

The FBI says it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says they haven't determined a motive, but the suspect did post a manifesto on YouTube, which has since been taken down.

READ MORE: Annunciation church Minneapolis: What’s known about shooting suspect Robin Westman

The shooter has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman. FOX 9 has confirmed Westman’s mother previously worked at Annunciation. The shooter’s mother also applied to change her child’s name from Robert to Robin in Dakota County in 2019, according to court documents obtained by FOX 9. According to the name change filing, Westman identified "as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification."