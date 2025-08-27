Annunciation Church shooting: Gov. Walz, President Trump order flags at half-staff

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. Authorities say two children were killed, and another 14 were wounded as well as three adults. The suspected shooter took their own life.



A Minneapolis Catholic school and church community is grieving and in shock after a gunman opened fire Wednesday morning, killing two children, wounding 14 others and three adults.

Annunciation Church was hosting morning mass for students at the Catholic school shortly after 8 a.m. when a shooter from outside the church opened fire through windows. An 8-year-old and 10-year-old student were killed. The 14 students wounded ranged in age from 6 to 15.

The alleged shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gov. Tim Walz, President Trump order flags at half-staff

Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered Minnesota’s flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the tragedy.

"This horrific tragedy brought devastation to a place that should be a safe space for children to learn, grow, and pray, shaking families, educators, and the broader community," Walz said. "Minnesotans honor and thank the first responders, medical professionals, teachers, and neighbors who acted with courage and compassion in the midst of tragedy, and the people of Minnesota join together in grief with the Annunciation community, mourning the innocent lives lost and holding in prayer those injured, their families, and all whose lives have been forever changed."

President Donald Trump also ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels and throughout the United States until sunset on Aug. 31.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama react

Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama also reacted to Wednesday’s tragic events.

"We can't allow ourselves to become numb to mass shootings. What happened today in Minneapolis is heartbreaking, and Michelle and I are praying for the parents who have lost a child or will be sitting at their hospital bedside after yet another act of unspeakable, unnecessary violence," Biden said.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child. Jill and I are heartbroken and there are simply no words to adequately mark such a horrific and painful moment. With all our hearts, we are praying for the victims, their families, and the community of Minneapolis," Obama said.