Annunciation Church shooting: Sen. Klobuchar says, ‘They’re going to need a lot of love’

The Brief A mass shooting at Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning left two children dead and a total of 17 other people wounded. The children hit by gunfire range in age from 6 to 15. The alleged gunman took her own life.



A Minneapolis Catholic school community is reeling after a gunman opened fire into a church Wednesday morning, killing two children, wounding another 145 as well as three adults.

The incident happened at Annunciation Church just after 8 a.m. Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed as students gathered for morning mass. The gunman took her own life. The school started its 2025-26 year this week.

Senator Amy Klobuchar reacts

What they're saying:

FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard spoke with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar after the incident.

"I just look at it through the eyes of one of my friends, who is a mom of three of the kids that were in that mass. Her daughter watched two of her friends shot, one in the stomach, one in the neck. When she got out of the church, she had to tell the dad of one of them what had happened as a 12-year-old. You think as parents of that glorious week where you drop your children off for school, they have a new teacher and they’re all excited. That’s what was going on with these kids. They’re at an all-school mass, tiny little kids from Kindergarten all the way up to eighth grade, and then this happened," Klobuchar said.

‘They’re going to need a lot of love’

Why you should care:

Klobuchar got choked up and fought tears while talking about the Annunciation School community in the aftermath of Wednesday’s shootings.

She said there is a time and place to discuss security for schools, making sure guns are in the hands of the right people and protecting legal gun owners. Wednesday is about the Annunciation community.

"They’re going to need a lot of love. Today is a day of thinking of this church family and the surrounding community. The families that are waiting outside operating rooms right now or in the hospital. The best news I had today was when the police chief announced they believe all the other kids will survive," Klobuchar said. "But that still leaves an 8 and 10 year old's families who dropped kids off thinking this was a beautiful day, they’ll never see their kids again."