Animal Humane Society reopens adoption centers after canine influenza outbreak

The Animal Humane Society is reopening its adoption centers following an outbreak of canine influenza which caused three locations to temporarily close.

AHS said the Coon Rapids and Golden Valley locations will reopen beginning at noon on Tuesday and there are hundreds of dogs, cats and other critters ready to find their forever home. Their third location in Woodbury reopened at the beginning of May.

The AHS temporarily closed three adoption centers in the Twin Cities over a suspected outbreak of canine influenza affecting hundreds of dogs. The AHS said a dog brought in from an Oklahoma shelter on March 23 was exposed to the virus, and by April 6, approximately 200 dogs had started showing respiratory symptoms. This prompted the organization to close its adoption centers for over a month to contain the outbreak.

The canine influenza also led to the AHS not allowing dogs at their annual Walk for Animals fundraiser for the first time in 52 years, but, but other furry critters were allowed to attend the event.

However, now that the nearly 200 dogs who had canine influenza have recovered all three adoption centers are back open and animals are ready to find their forever home.

To see some animals that are available for adoption visit the Animal Humane Society website here.