AngelEye gives parents a shareable livestream of baby in NICU

New technology, called AngelEye, was installed in the newborn intensive care unit at Hennepin Healthcare on Christmas Eve, giving babies' parents some peace of mind and a connection to their newborn when they can’t be in the NICU.

AngelEye cameras allow parents to check-in on their babies 24/7 through secure livestreaming video over a computer, phone or tablet. The app also has a one-way patient update tool that allows doctors and nurses to send vital updates and precious moments through a text, photo or video recording.

"While it’s not the same as holding them in your arms, at this time, it may be the next best thing," Hennepin Healthcare NICU nurse manager Laura Gary said in a statement.

Parents can share the AngelEye livestream with family and friends too.

Hennepin Healthcare says it’s the first hospital in the Twin Cities to offer this technology. The hospital launched AngelEye through donations to the Hennepin Healthcare Foundation’s Hennepin Heroes fund.

