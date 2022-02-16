Amir Locke funeral: Family members, Al Sharpton and Ben Crump remember victim

Family, friends and community members are gathering Thursday morning at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis for the funeral of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by the Minneapolis Police Department while officers were conducting a no-knock search warrant he wasn't on.

The public viewing starts at 10 a.m., followed by a family processional and funeral service at 11 a.m.

Reverend Al Sharpton, civil rights leader and president of the National Action Network, is slated to give the eulogy. Sharpton previously participated in funeral services for George Floyd in 2020 and Daunte Wright last year.

Locke's parents, Karen Wells and Andrew Locke, along with other community leaders and members of the family, are expected to speak as well.

What we know so far

On Feb. 2, a Minneapolis SWAT Team member – later identified as Mark Hanneman – shot and killed Locke after officers used a key to enter an apartment in downtown Minneapolis while searching for a suspect in a St. Paul homicide.

Controversy has surrounded the fact that all available information indicates Locke was not named in the search warrant that led to his fatal encounter, and he was a legally registered firearm owner, according to his family.

Since the shooting Locke’s family has called the killing an "execution" and called for a national ban on "no-knock" warrants. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, as is typical when an officer fires a weapon.

St Paul's last no-knock warrant was executed in 2016, though they defer to local jurisdictions to determine entry tactics when investigations take them out of St. Paul.

Advertisement

In the following weeks, protests have called for Hanneman to be charged, and Minnesota to ban the use of no-knock warrants.