Amazon driver punched St. Paul man after argument over missing package: charges

An argument between a St. Paul man and an Amazon delivery driver ended with the resident getting punched in the face, a new set of charges allege.

In the criminal complaint filed on Monday, the 26-year-old driver is charged with assault for the attack last Saturday along Randolph Avenue, just east of I-35E.

Police say the incident started when a resident got a notification from Amazon that a package had been left at their back door. But, when the resident checked, he says the package was missing. The man told officers he saw an Amazon truck nearby and went over to ask the driver about the package.

But, according to the charges, the situation quickly escalated, with both men pulling out cell phones to record each other. The man accused the driver of being "short" with him, adding the driver "lacked professionalism." The victim said he leaned against the truck and the driver got out and punched him.

After the incident, the driver called Amazon and was told to return to his workplace. Police say they arrested him there.

Speaking with officers, the driver claimed he acted in self-defense after the man blocked his truck from leaving and later approached and "flinched" at him.

Police said the video shows the resident swat at the driver's cell phone and advance towards him before the driver threw a punch.

The resident suffered broken bones around his eyes and a skull fracture, police said. Officers say the victim could require reconstructive surgery due to his injuries.