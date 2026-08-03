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Mike Lindell violated campaign laws with MyPillow handout, complaint alleges

By
FOX 9
Politics
Published August 3, 2026 3:07 PM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 3:07 PM CDT
GOP candidates hold debate before primary
GOP candidates hold debate before primary

GOP candidates hold debate before primary

Two Republican candidates for Minnesota governor held their only debate prior to the Aug. 11 state primary. FOX 9's Maury Glover is live with the key takeaways. 

The Brief

    • A complaint filed on July 22 alleges that Republican governor candidate and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell violated Minnesota campaign laws by handing out pillows during a Fourth of July parade in Delano.
    • The complaint argues that since the pillows have a $34.95 value, they violate Fair Campaign Practices laws pertaining to gifts and election influence.
    • Minnesota's primary election is slated for Aug. 11.

(FOX 9) - A new complaint alleges that Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and Republican governor candidate, violated Minnesota’s campaign laws when he gave out free pillows at a Fourth of July parade.

Mike Lindell campaign complaint

What we know:

Filed on July 22, a complaint alleges that on July 4, 2026, Lindell rode on a trailer in the Delano Fourth of July Parade and threw pillows to spectators along the route.

The packaging of the pillows had "Mike Lindell for Governor" printed on them, and the complaint argues that the gifts violated Minnesota’s campaign practice laws, which deal with bribery and exchanging something of value for election influence. The complaint alleges that the pillows distributed by Lindell has a value of $34.95.

An Instagram post from Lindell shows him handing out the pillows.

Mike Lindell reacts to earning Trump endorsement
Mike Lindell reacts to earning Trump endorsement

Mike Lindell reacts to earning Trump endorsement

Early voting is underway in Minnesota ahead of the August 11th primary to decide the state's next governor. Republican candidate and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell joins the news to discuss receiving President Donald Trump's "complete and total endorsement."

Trump endorses Lindell

Dig deeper:

On July 15, President Trump endorsed Lindell for Minnesota governor via a post on Truth Social.

Big picture view:

On July 31, Republican governor candidates Kendall Qualls and Mike Lindell debated key issues ahead of the state primary on Tuesday, August 11.

PoliticsMinnesotaMike Lindell