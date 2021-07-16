Air quality alert extended for parts of northern Minnesota due to lingering wildfire smoke

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency extended its air quality alert for parts of northern Minnesota through Saturday due to smoke from wildfires up north and in Canada.

The air quality alert remains in effect through noon on Saturday for the Red River Valley and the Canadian border region, including Hibbing, International Falls, Ely, Virginia, Roseau, Moorhead, East Grand Forks and the tribal areas of Grand Portage.

Air quality alert issued for parts of northern Minnesota from 9 a.m. Friday through noon Saturday. (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency)

The air quality alert for additional parts of northern and central Minnesota expired at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The MPCA said smoke from wildfires in far northern Minnesota and southern Ontario will linger over the Red River Valley and Canadian border area on Friday, but is expected to gradually clear on Saturday. Air quality conditions will remain at a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups until the smoke moves out of the state.

People who are more likely to be affected by unhealthy air quality are those with asthma or other breathing conditions, those who have heart disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults and people who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

People are advised to take the following precautions:

Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan.

MPCA officials also advise avoiding backyard fires and not using gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days.