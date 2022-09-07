Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 Sports

article

We are excited to announce Ahmad Hicks is joining FOX 9 Sports. Hicks comes to the Twin Cities from St. Louis, where he was a sports anchor-reporter at KSDK, covering the Blues, Cardinals, St. Louis high school sports and the University of Missouri.

"I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the Twin Cities has to offer," Hicks said. "I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Cities and their passionate fans, and I can’t wait to get to work!"

Hicks joins Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim on the FOX 9 Sports team – the official home of the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Hicks knew he always wanted a career in sports. A graduate of Southern Illinois University, he launched his career at WBBJ7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tennessee, where he was the sports director. He then returned to St. Louis and joined the KSDK Sports team in October 2018.

Ahmad joins the FOX 9 newsroom on Monday, Oct. 10.