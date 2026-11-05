3M to pay $7.3 billion to settle 'forever chemical' claims

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The Brief 3M, a chemical and manufacturing giant, has agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims by people who say they were hurt by exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" or PFAS in the company's firefighting foam and other products. The settlement will be paid out to 120,000 people over a nine-year period. 3M does not admit to any liability in the case.



3M, a chemical and manufacturing giant, has agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle personal injury claims by people who say they were hurt by exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" or PFAS in the company's firefighting foam and other products.

The Minnesota-based company announced the settlement on Tuesday, Nov. 3 — the same day as the midterm elections in the United States.

3M agrees to ‘forever chemicals’ settlement

Big picture view:

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," don't degrade naturally in the environment.

3M previously used PFAS in firefighting foam.

According to the Associated Press, the chemicals in that foam have contaminated groundwater near military bases and airports across the nation.

PFAS chemicals have also been commonly used in nonstick or water-resistant products.

Exposure to these chemicals has been linked to several life-altering health problems, including some cancers and immune system damage.

In a federal court case being litigated in South Carolina, a bevy of plaintiffs have claimed they have had negative health impacts due to PFAS exposure.

$7.35 billion PFAS settlement does not admit liability

By the numbers:

According to a press release, 3M will pay out the $7.35 billion settlement over nine years.

Up to 120,000 plaintiffs will be eligible to receive payment.

The settlement "addresses approximately 99% of current personal injury claims," according to a 3M press release.

That said, the company did not admit to any wrongdoing.

"This agreement is not an admission of liability," the company wrote in a press release. "If certain agreed settlement terms are not fulfilled, 3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in litigation."

This isn't 3M's first time settling a PFAS-related court case.

In 2023, the company agreed to pay $10.3 billion to public water drinking systems across the U.S.

Meanwhile, in 2025, 3M agreed to pay up to $450 million to the state of New Jersey for alleged natural resource contamination.

3M also agreed to pay $850 million settlement to the state of Minnesota back in 2018.

What they're saying:

"For the thousands of victims who have sought answers and accountability for nearly a decade, 3M’s $7.35 billion settlement is welcome news," said Fred Thompson, an attorney at Motley Rice who reprsented plaintiffs in the case.

He noted that some plaintiffs "are in urgent need of support to cover the mounting medical bills and other costs frequently associated with toxic PFAS exposure."

Meanwhile, 3M said the settlement includes $680 million for potential future plaintiffs.

"This settlement is a significant milestone for 3M and substantially reduces litigation uncertainty," said William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO.

The company says it stopped manufacturing all PFAS in 2025.