Afghan resettlement in Minnesota: Klobuchar, Dayton team up to raise donations

Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Governor Mark Dayton are teaming up with two local organizations to help fundraise and bring in donations for Afghan families resettling in Minnesota.

The senator and former governor is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Alight warehouse in Brooklyn Park. Watch it live at fox9.com/live or stream it on YouTube.

Alight, a global humanitarian organization, has been leading the welcoming of Afghan families since the Taliban takeover. In partnership with a veteran-led disaster response organization called Team Rubicon, Alight has been providing ready-to-live-in homes and the items for families to make it feel like a home.

RELATED: Shakopee woman, nonprofit help 250 Afghan refugees

The organizations are encouraging people to help by providing financial support, volunteering or donating items of need. They are looking to establish and furnish 250 homes across the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.

You can also start a fundraiser with friends and family to help support the evacuated families. Through a joint effort, you can set up a home for $4,000, a kitchen for $2,000, or a bedroom for $1,000.

Advertisement

Find more information on how to help on Alight's website. Sign up to volunteer with Team Rubicon at the warehouse here.