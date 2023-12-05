Adam Johnson’s number retired during ceremony in Hibbing

Before the Bluejackets hockey team hit the ice this season for their home opener, the town packed into the Hibbing Memorial Arena for something more important than any game.

Everything stopped on Tuesday, as friends, family and fans remembered a hometown favorite.

Adam Johnson lost his life this fall playing the sport he loved; the Hibbing native died in October after his neck was slashed by an opponent’s skate during a game in England.

"He reached the pinnacle. He had a good career. I’m very proud of him. I miss watching his games," Adam’s father Dave Johnson told FOX 9 on Tuesday.

As Adam’s father Dave and family mourn his sudden passing, they are celebrating all that Adam accomplished in his 29 years with them.

Now, as of this week it is official: Adam’s former jersey #7 will never be worn again.

"My son will be up there now forever," Dave said. "It means a lot to us. I’m sure he’d be in awe. It’s just too bad he can’t be here for it, that’s the hard part. So many people have been so good to us. We’re moved by it."