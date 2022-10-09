Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall

Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks.

Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday, a second encampment was cleared out the Near North encampment along Girard Avenue North.

The sweep of the Near North encampment sparked protests on Thursday, with some protesters interrupting a city meeting.

Speaking with FOX 9 on Sunday, advocates say they will be staying at the encampment at city hall overnight and plan to hold a supply drive on Monday.

"We are occupying out front of city hall because the city of Minneapolis and the police have been destroying homeless encampments for years," said Andy, who is among the protesters. "But over the past week, they destroyed some of the largest and longest established – each one had upwards of 30 to 60 people in them. People were not given alternatives for places to stay and there aren't enough shelter beds, ever, and people frequently don't qualify for them, for whatever reason either.

Activists are camping out overnight at city hall to protest the clearing of two homeless encampments in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

"The city is giving people no place to go, so we might as well be in front of city hall," Andy added.

Compounding the issue, protesters say, is the recent abrupt closure of a non-profit that helps former inmates get back on their feet. The closure has left more than a dozen more people without anywhere to go.

"A lot of them lost all their things, they have nowhere to go, and they weren't able to contact people. It's a s--tshow out here," explained Andy. "This is kind of a breaking point. Winter is coming, you know, people are going to freeze outside. There are going to lose limbs. People are getting adequate healthcare or food. This is a fight for their lives."

The advocates plan to hold a drive starting at 8 a.m. on Monday at city hall.