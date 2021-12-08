Accused drug dealer charged with murder for deadly overdose in St. Paul

An alleged drug dealer in St. Paul is now charged with third-degree murder related to an overdose death from August. Police say it’s a rare charge because the evidence is often difficult to connect, but they are working hard to crack down on dealers because the overdose crisis is out of control.

"If you have a drug problem, we don’t want to arrest you, we want to help you," said Commander Axel Henry of the St. Paul Police Narcotics Unit. "But if you’re providing drugs and distributing drugs and profiting the death and the misery of other people, we are going to be coming after you in that regard, that’s a huge issue."

The criminal complaint in this case is still under seal, but police say the overdose was the result of counterfeit opioid pills made with fentanyl. Text messages connected the overdose victim to the dealer, who was arrested Wednesday.

Police say this one case is just the tip of the iceberg. Overdose deaths have skyrocketed in St. Paul.

In 2019, there were 46 fatal overdoses in St. Paul. It jumped to 82 in 2020. So far in 2021, with three weeks to go, the number is already at 112.

Commander Henry says the problem is they are finding fentanyl in everything, including marijuana. It can be fatal is tiny amounts and is hard to predict just how much has been used in any particular street drug.

"I can tell you that if I knew anybody that was using any drugs right now, I would be cautioning them to please, please consider not using those drugs, getting some help, figuring out what you have to do, but it is way too risky right now to be using narcotic," said Commander Henry.

He says part of the problem is Narcan, used in overdoses, which gives users a false sense of security to take bigger risks. But he says it would probably be safer to play Russian roulette than take any drug bought off the street. "Your average revolver, it’s a 17% chance you’re going to fire down on a round with a bullet. I’d actually argue your chances are worse if you’re out buying drugs on the street right now. That you’re going to encounter fentanyl and if you get the wrong amount and the wrong dose, you’re not going to get a second chance."