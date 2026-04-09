Abbott Northwestern Hospital water pipe rupture overnight reschedules some elective procedures

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The Brief A water pipe rupture at Abbott Northwestern Hospital led to some elective procedures being rescheduled. Officials say the rupture happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and water service was fully restored at 7:30 a.m. Fewer than a dozen elective procedures are being rescheduled and impacted patients have been contacted directly.



Some Abbott Northwestern patients are having their elective procedures rescheduled after an overnight water pipe rupture inside the hospital.

Water pipe rupture at Abbot Northwestern Hospital

What we know:

Abbott Northwestern Hospital officials say the rupture happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Water was turned off for a few hours before it was fully restored at 7:30 a.m., according to Allina Health, which owns the hospital.

The hospital adds that "fewer than a dozen elective procedures are being rescheduled" and patients impacted by the rupture have been contacted. Any patients who have not been contacted can proceed with their scheduled appointments.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared information on what may have caused the pipe to rupture or an estimate of any damage cost to the facility.