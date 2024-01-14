9 lead poisoning cases in MN linked to tainted applesauce pouches

A Minnesota mom said cinnamon applesauce pouches are to blame for her toddler’s lead poisoning.

It was meant to be a healthy snack on the go for Alyssa Magnuson's daughter, Stevie. However, two months later, this mom from Pine City still feels guilty that she gave her toddler cinnamon apple pouches from Dollar Tree.

"You wouldn't think applesauce would ever be bad, but unfortunately it was," Magnuson told FOX 9. "I know it's probably not my fault because that stuff shouldn't be there in the first place, but I'm the one who picked it up for her."

During Stevie's one-year check-up, doctors noticed her lead level was 23 when it should have been zero.

"There's no safe level of lead to have in the blood. There's no natural role that lead plays in our bodies. It's only as a toxin," said Dr. Abby Montague, a pediatrician and medical toxicologist from Children's Minnesota.

Stevie, who is now 15 months old, had no symptoms, but the search began for what could be causing the poisoning. Doctors provided a list of things Magnuson should look for in their home, like lead paint. Magnuson and health officials ruled out each item one by one. Then, she saw articles showing three applesauce brands – Schnucks, Weis, and WanaBana – had been recalled.

"It was the same exact pouches that she had been eating," Magnuson said of the WanaBana pouches. She had been feeding Stevie about one pouch a day for a few weeks.

Officials with the Food and Drug Administration said multiple retailers have sold these products, including Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination stores, other online outlets, Schnucks grocery stores, Eatwell Markets grocery stores, and Weis grocery stores.

In addition to lead, federal officials also found high levels of chromium. U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar said there have been 90 confirmed cases nationwide, nine of which are in Minnesota.

"It is toxic. It shouldn't be in America. It came from another country, from Ecuador. And so, I am demanding that the FDA and the Department of Justice conduct an investigation to figure out what went wrong, so it doesn't happen again," Klobuchar said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are also 209 probable cases and 26 suspected cases, for a grand total of 321 cases federal officials are investigating.

Dr. Montague said these cases often start out asymptomatic as Stevie’s did, but children with elevated levels of lead are more likely to have learning or behavioral difficulties later in life. Luckily, the poisoning was caught early and Stevie’s lead levels are decreasing, making her as spunky and expressive as ever.

"What I want parents to know is that they are doing the right thing for their kids by trying to help them eat a healthy diet. It's not their fault that this product landed on shelves. This should never have happened," Dr. Montague said. She said she has every reason to believe Stevie will have a happy, healthy life.

Here are some tips from the CDC: