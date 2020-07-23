8 injured, 3 seriously, after passenger van carrying 14 people crashes in southeastern Minnesota

At least three passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a passenger van carrying more than a dozen people from Wisconsin crashed near Zumbrota, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the Chevy passenger van was traveling north on Highway 52 near Highway 60 when it left the road and rolled. The crash occured shortly before 2 a.m. There were 14 people in the van at the time, including the driver.

Three of the passengers suffered life-threatening injuries: two men from Blue River, Wisconsin, ages 40 and 21, and a 33-year-old woman from Pardeeville, Wisconsin. None of them were wearing a seatbelt.

Eight of the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries: Two women, ages 39 and 48, and two men, ages 25 and 49, from Blue River; two men, ages 50 and 56, from Pardeeville; and an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Boscobel, Wisconsin. None of them were wearing a seatbelt either.

The driver, a 41-year-old Baraboo, Wisconsin man, and the two remaining passengers, an infant from Blue River and a 17-year-old boy whose residence was not listed, were not injured.

Sgt. Troy Christianson, a spokesperson for the State Patrol, said deputies are interviewing the driver to determine what led to the crash. He did not have information on where the van was headed at the time.

“Our thoughts go out to those involved in this morning’s crash involving 14 people in Goodhue County,” State Patrol said in a statement. “We are grateful to those who helped with aid and get those in need to the hospital.”

The crash remains under investigation.