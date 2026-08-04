8 Flock cameras stolen in Winona, police still haven’t located cameras

The Brief Authorities in Winona say that eight Flock cameras have gone missing in recent weeks. Police say they found the poles they were on cut down, and the cameras gone. Communities throughout Minnesota continue to debate how the technology should be used in accordance with privacy laws.



Authorities in Winona say that eight different Flock cameras have gone missing in recent weeks and are asking the public to help locate them.

Winona Flock camera theft

What we know:

According to the Winona Police Department, on Aug. 1, authorities discovered that all eight of our city's Flock cameras were missing.

Authorities say the cameras were stationed in the following areas:

Two near Hwy 61/Bundy Blvd

Two near Hwy 61/Hwy 14

Two near Hwy 14/Knopp Valley Drive

Two near Hwy 43/Homer Road

Dig deeper:

A press release says an officer noted there had been no recent activity on the cameras, and when they went to check them, they found the poles they were on cut down, and the cameras gone. Police report finding the poles in nearby weeds, but the cameras were removed.

Authorities believe the thefts occurred between July 29 and Aug. 1.

As of Aug. 4, 2026, none had been recovered.

The cost to replace each camera and pole is approximately $3,000, a press release notes.

Big picture view:

A debate over the use of Flock cameras and automated license plate readers has grown in communities throughout Minnesota, with law enforcement often saying they can be helpful in solving crimes, and activist groups concerned about privacy issues.

In June, the Columbia Heights City Council voted to end its contract with Flock, citing community concerns.

What's next:

Authorities say an investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302, or submit a tip online.