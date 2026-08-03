Amtrak train hits stalled vehicle in Morrison County, man airlifted after debris strike

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The Brief A vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train early Saturday morning in Morrison County. The 62-year-old driver escaped the car before impact but was injured by debris. The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, and his condition is unknown.



A Minnesota man was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by flying debris when an Amtrak train crashed into his stalled vehicle early Saturday morning.

Train hits stalled vehicle

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash involving a train on East 6th Street in the City of Randall, located approximately 45 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man was driving when his vehicle stalled on the railroad tracks.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before an Amtrak train struck it, but he was hit by flying debris from the collision. Authorities said he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with undetermined injuries.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what caused the vehicle to stall on the tracks. The press release did not say whether the train was damaged or whether anyone on board was injured.

FOX 9 has reached out to Amtrak for additional information.