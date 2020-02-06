51-year-old victim dies after double shooting on Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say one 51-year-old victim is dead after a double shooting on a Metro Transit bus Thursday evening.

Officers say the shooting happened while bus was stopped along the 100 block of 9th Street North near Ramp A at 9:28 p.m. According to police, the suspect was already on bus and exchanged words with the victims before he fired shots at the two people, hitting both, leaving one dead and the other seriously hurt.

The surviving victim was rushed to the hospital as Metro Transit police locked down the scene and Minneapolis officers began searching for the suspect. Police spokesperson John Elder say police were able to take a suspect in custody not far away at 7th Street and Nicollet. While taking that man into custody, Elder says they found a handgun.

It is unclear if the victims and shooter knew each other prior to the incident.

There were a total of six people on the bus when the shooting occurred, including the driver.

Elder credited Metro Transit officers with providing a "detailed description" of the shooter and the direction of travel, which led to his arrest.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The second victim remains in treatment and is expected to survive.