Jackson Blake brings Stanley Cup to Eden Prairie hockey community

The Brief Eden Prairie native Jackson Blake is a Stanley Cup champion with the Carolina Hurricanes. Blake brought the Stanley Cup back home Thursday for an event with family and friends. Hundreds of hockey fans showed up to Eden Prairie Community Center to see the Cup, and pose for pictures with Blake.



The Carolina Hurricanes are the most recent Stanley Cup champions, which means every player on the team gets one day with the cup at the location of their choosing.

For Eden Prairie native and Hurricanes’ winger Jackson Blake, that day was Thursday. Hundreds of hockey fans lined up outside the Eden Prairie Community Center to greet Blake, and get their first-hand experience with the Stanley Cup.

‘It’s surreal, it’s just crazy’

The backstory:

Blake grew up in Eden Prairie and helped lead the Eagles to the Class AA state championship in 2021, scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime. Before that, he spent one year at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault.

After winning a state title, he went to the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League.

Blake signed a three-year contract with the Hurricanes in April of 2024, and had 34 points in his first full professional season. Blake signed an eight-year, $45 million extension last season, and is now a Stanley Cup champion.

"It’s surreal, it’s just crazy. I’m going to try and enjoy the moment," Blake said.

Stanley Cup in Eden Prairie

What we know:

Blake brought the Stanley Cup to Eden Prairie Thursday, posing for pictures with family and friends. Even a baby got to sit in the cup for a few seconds. Close friends of Blake said a group is having a party at Maynard’s Thursday night to celebrate his championship.

The day brought hundreds of hockey fans to Eden Prairie Community Center.

"It’s meaningful to come and see the Cup and spend some time to see Jason. Not every day you get to spend time with the Cup, so I’m looking forward to this special opportunity," said Jamie Weisz, who played hockey at St. Cloud State with Blake’s father. "You’ve got to treasure it. This is a pretty big deal for the community of Eden Prairie."

What we don't know:

Where the Stanley Cup is headed after Blake's day with it is done.