5 dead, 4 hospitalized after fire at high-rise apartment building in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

article

Five people died and four others were injured, including a firefighter, after a fire broke out on one of the upper floors of a high-rise apartment building in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at 4 a.m. at an apartment building on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue South. The Minneapolis Fire Department said it was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

Firefighters located the fire on the 14th floor of the building. It had started in an apartment and spread throughout the 14th floor hallway. Heavy smoke was reported on the floors above the fire.

Four of the victims were found on the 14th floor and pronounced dead on the scene. The fifth victim was found in a stairway and transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Firefighters evacuated some residents confined to the 14th floor to the 12th floor. They also evacuated some residents from a stairwell. One resident had to be evacuated using the elevator.

Four residents were taken to the hospital for various medical concerns, according to the fire department, as well as one firefighter who suffered a minor injury.

Advertisement

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.