$43.5 million for homelessness assistance awarded to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota is set to receive $43.5 million as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) expansion of housing and service projects to help people experiencing homelessness.
"Now, more than ever, we are doing all we can to get people off the street and into permanent homes with access to services," said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a statement. "The historic awards we are announcing today will help expand community capacity to assist more people obtain the safety and stability of a home, along with the supports they need to achieve their life goals."
As part of nearly $3.16 billion in federal funding, grants will be awarded to more than 7,000 total projects, which represents the largest amount of annual funding provided through HUD’s Continuum of Care program in history.
Continuum of Care (COC) Programs can also benefit survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault, according to the announcement.
COC Programs in Minnesota are represented below:
- MN-500 - Minneapolis/Hennepin County $17,941,640
- MN-501 - St. Paul/Ramsey County $7,547,165
- MN-502 - Rochester/Southeast Minnesota $2,809,476
- MN-503 - Dakota, Anoka, Washington, Scott, Carver Counties $4,435,474
- MN-504 - Northeast Minnesota $582,083
- MN-505 - St. Cloud/Central Minnesota $2,026,922
- MN-506 - Northwest Minnesota $1,714,223
- MN-508 - Moorhead/West Central Minnesota $948,563
- MN-509 - Duluth/St. Louis County $4,018,912
- MN-511 - Southwest Minnesota $1,485,585
According to the announcement, included in the $3.16 billion of total awards is $136 million for competitive and non-competitive Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) renewal and replacement grants.
"HUD continues to empower communities in combating homelessness beyond dollars and cents by investing in COCs,’ said HUD Great Lakes Regional Administrator Diane M. Shelley in a statement. "We are investing in the resilience of humanity and a brighter tomorrow through our collaboration with COCs that utilize a system that evolves with the communities they serve."