$43.5 million for homelessness assistance awarded to Minnesota

Minnesota is set to receive $43.5 million as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) expansion of housing and service projects to help people experiencing homelessness.

"Now, more than ever, we are doing all we can to get people off the street and into permanent homes with access to services," said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a statement. "The historic awards we are announcing today will help expand community capacity to assist more people obtain the safety and stability of a home, along with the supports they need to achieve their life goals."

As part of nearly $3.16 billion in federal funding, grants will be awarded to more than 7,000 total projects, which represents the largest amount of annual funding provided through HUD’s Continuum of Care program in history.

Continuum of Care (COC) Programs can also benefit survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault, according to the announcement.

COC Programs in Minnesota are represented below:

MN-500 - Minneapolis/Hennepin County $17,941,640

MN-501 - St. Paul/Ramsey County $7,547,165

MN-502 - Rochester/Southeast Minnesota $2,809,476

MN-503 - Dakota, Anoka, Washington, Scott, Carver Counties $4,435,474

MN-504 - Northeast Minnesota $582,083

MN-505 - St. Cloud/Central Minnesota $2,026,922

MN-506 - Northwest Minnesota $1,714,223

MN-508 - Moorhead/West Central Minnesota $948,563

MN-509 - Duluth/St. Louis County $4,018,912

MN-511 - Southwest Minnesota $1,485,585

According to the announcement, included in the $3.16 billion of total awards is $136 million for competitive and non-competitive Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) renewal and replacement grants.

"HUD continues to empower communities in combating homelessness beyond dollars and cents by investing in COCs,’ said HUD Great Lakes Regional Administrator Diane M. Shelley in a statement. "We are investing in the resilience of humanity and a brighter tomorrow through our collaboration with COCs that utilize a system that evolves with the communities they serve."