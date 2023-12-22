4-year-old seriously injured in Becker County UTV crash

article

A four-year-old boy has possible life-threatening injuries after a UTV driven by his six-year-old brother rolled over into a ditch in Becker County.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 a.m. Friday, officers received a report of a rollover crash involving a side-by-side UTV on the 27000 block of County Highway 9, north of Lake Park, Minnesota.

Authorities say it was reported that a four-year-old passenger was injured in the crash, and was being taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Law enforcement and first responders were able to intercept the car driving the child, and he was taken to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, by ambulance.

The child has possible life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said. Neither of the children were wearing helmets, according to authorities, when the UTV was driving down a gravel road on private property and it rolled over into a ditch.

IN Minnesota, the minimum unrestricted age to ride an ATV by yourself is 16-years-old.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is currently under investigation.