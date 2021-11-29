4-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run in St. Paul

Authorities are investigating after a child was injured in a hit-and-run Monday in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 5 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Forest Street and Margaret Street on a report of a hit-and-run with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl who had been struck by an SUV and was suffering from from severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

Witnesses told officers the child was struck by a SUV or a truck, and said the vehicle fled the scene.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, contact St. Paul police.