4-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a child was injured in a hit-and-run Monday in St. Paul.
According to police, at about 5 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Forest Street and Margaret Street on a report of a hit-and-run with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl who had been struck by an SUV and was suffering from from severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.
Witnesses told officers the child was struck by a SUV or a truck, and said the vehicle fled the scene.
No arrests have been made yet.
If you have any information, contact St. Paul police.
Advertisement