4 teens arrested in robbery, shooting at Bryn Mawr Market, Minneapolis police say

Investigators arrested a fourth teen Thursday night in connection to the robbery and shooting of a young woman working at the Bryn Mawr Market.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says officers responded to the robbery and shooting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Cedar Lake Road South and found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot in the foot and torso. Police say she was working during her winter break.

The MPD says that four suspects robbed the store at gunpoint. When the cashier was unable to open the register, police say one suspect shot her in the foot. As the group of robbers left the store, one suspect punched the cashier in the face and another suspect shot her in the torso.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle that was taken in a St. Paul carjacking.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects and stolen vehicle through security camera video. They arrested three of the four suspects, located the vehicle and recovered a handgun within eight hours after the armed robbery. Police say they arrested the fourth suspect on Thursday night.

The arrested suspects, ages 14, 15, 16, and 17 are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center awaiting charges for second-degree assault and aggravated robbery. Investigators are investigating the group for multiple robberies and carjackings in Minneapolis.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she remains in serious, but stable condition after surgery. Police expect her to survive her injuries.

Rose Miller, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years, says she was heading over to the market to get lunch and saw squad cars and ambulance outside on the day of the shooting. After not finding a fundraiser to support Bryn Mawr Market and the injured employee, Miller set up a GoFundMe that has gathered over $24,600 as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Previous incidents at Bryn Mawr Market

There have been up to four robberies or burglaries reported at the Bryn Mawr Market this year, according to MPD Officer Garrett Parten's preliminary search.

Earlier in the month, the market's window was damaged in an incident around 10:45 p.m. on December 6. Police say there is one suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, police say four suspects robbed the market of cash. No arrests have been made.

MPD says the market was also robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 p.m. on October 18, in which they lost cash. Police arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old in connection to that robbery.