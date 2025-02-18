4 arrested connected to Minneapolis crime spree, shooting of man who looked out window

The Brief Four suspects, including a 34-year-old man and three teens, are in custody connected to a crime spree in Minneapolis. The crime involved two shootings, two burglaries, and a gunpoint carjacking over the course of two hours. The case is being submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney for charges.



Four people have been arrested in connection to a crime spree last week in Minneapolis that included two break-ins, a gunpoint carjacking, and two shootings, including a man who police said got shot for simply looking out his window.

What we know:

Minneapolis police announced on Tuesday they had arrested four suspects, two men, ages 34 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys, in connection with an early morning crime spree in Minneapolis last week.

Police say the suspects were taken into custody on Feb. 17, after officers conducted a surveillance operation on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue.

Searching the home, officers also said they had recovered potential evidence connected to the spree.

The case is being forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for charges.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a provided statement: "The MPD remains steadfast in its mission to hold violent offenders accountable and ensure justice for victims," O'Hara said. "Our investigators have meticulously built this case based on evidence and facts, working in coordination with prosecuting authorities, and we are confident all those responsible for terrorizing residents during this violent crime spree are in custody."

Minneapolis crime spree

Timeline:

Minneapolis police activated its crime response unit last week, after a string of crimes in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

Officers said a group in a white sedan committed multiple crimes over the course of two hours:

5:04 a.m.: Officers responded to a garage break-in followed by a shooting at a home along 25th Avenue South near East 41st Street. The victim, a 54-year-old man, was shot in the face after the burglars spotted him in a window after the break-in. Police say there were reports of other garage break-ins in the area as well.

5:16 a.m.: Police responded to a carjacking at gunpoint on 34th Avenue South near East 51st Street South. A 29-year-old man had his vehicle, a gray Mazda SUV, taken at gunpoint. The suspects were in a white sedan. A white sedan was also spotted at the earlier garage break-in.

5:32 a.m.: Officers responded to a garage break-in that reportedly happened around 30 minutes earlier. This address is around the block from the other garage break-in.

5:41 a.m.: Officers responded to East Lake Street near 21st Avenue South for a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the chest during a robbery. He suffered a potentially life-threatening injury. This robbery also involved a white sedan. Police activate the robbery response protocol after this call.

6:17 a.m.: A garage break-in was reported on 31st Avenue South near East 49th Street.

6:49 a.m.: Police responded to a shots fired call on 32nd Avenue South near East 49th Street. This is just steps away from the previous call. Police say the suspects were again in a white sedan, parked in an alleyway.

Man shot after looking out window

What they're saying:

One of the more shocking aspects of the crime spree was the shooting of a man who had only looked out his window after hearing a noise.

Police shared video of the shooting, which showed the group breaking into the garage off 25th Avenue South. As they walked back to the white sedan, one of the burglars spotted a man in the window of a neighboring home.

On video, one of the burglars says: "Somebody looking out their window." At that point, all three criminals raised their weapons and at least one fired a shot towards the house.

Police said the victim was struck in the jaw by the bullet. At a news conference, Chief O'Hara decried the wanton violence.

"This is a random act of violence [against] someone who simply looked out the window," said O'Hara. "And it does seem like these other crimes are also random, random acts. They are not targeted. Oftentimes, shootings here are targeted. Their personal. It's a result of some sort of dispute or altercation. That's not the case with this."

The chief added: "All this person did in the video we watched was look out the window to see what's going on. If someone becomes the victim of a crime, we always remind people that property can be replaced, your life can't. I don't know what you're supposed to say to somebody that simply looked out the window because they heard a noise and the next thing you know, they're getting shot. That's terrible."