Minneapolis burglars shot man who simply looked out his window: Video

The Brief Minneapolis police are searching for three men believed to be involved in a string of burglaries and robberies. Security camera footage captured one of the men firing a shot at somebody who looked out the window when he heard them breaking in. One other person was shot during a separate robbery. The string of crimes happened between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday. So far, no arrests have been made.



Surveillance video shows a group that police suspect in a string of robberies and burglaries firing a shot at a man who simply looked out his window after he heard them break into a garage in Minneapolis.

Early morning crime spree

The backstory:

The Minneapolis Police Department activated its crime spree protocol on Tuesday morning after a string of crimes between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Officers responded to six separate incidents that they believe are linked.

Police are still looking for the suspects:

Suspect 1: Male wearing a black jacket over a white shirt, blue or black jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.

Suspect 2: Male wearing a blue hoodie or jacket over a white shirt, black jeans with rips or a white pattern on the shins and knees, white Nike shoes, and a black winter cap.

Suspect 3: Male wearing a black mask, black hoodie, or jacket over a white shirt, black or dark gray jeans, white gloves, and black shoes.

Timeline:

Here's a timeline of events the police responded to:

5:04 a.m.: Officers responded to a garage break-in followed by a shooting at a home along 25th Avenue South near East 41st Street. The victim, a 54-year-old man, was shot in the face after the burglars spotted him in a window after the break-in. Police say there were reports of other garage break-ins in the area as well.

5:16 a.m.: Police responded to a carjacking at gunpoint on 34th Avenue South near East 51st Street South. A 29-year-old man had his vehicle, a gray Mazda SUV, taken at gunpoint. The suspects were in a white sedan. A white sedan was also spotted at the earlier garage break-in.

5:32 a.m.: Officers responded to a garage break-in that reportedly happened around 30 minutes earlier. This address is around the block from the other garage break-in.

5:41 a.m.: Officers responded to East Lake Street near 21st Avenue South for a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the chest during a robbery. He suffered a potentially life-threatening injury. This robbery also involved a white sedan. Police activate the robbery response protocol after this call.

6:17 a.m.: A garage break-in was reported on 31st Avenue South near East 49th Street.

6:49 a.m.: Police responded to a shots fired call on 32nd Avenue South near East 49th Street. This is just steps away from the previous call. Police say the suspects were again in a white sedan, parked in an alleyway.

Shooting caught on video

What we saw:

At a news conference on Tuesday, Minneapolis police provided video of a shooting linked to the first reported garage break-in.

The video shows three people getting out of a white sedan and breaking into the garage. All three individuals appear to be armed.

As they walk back to their car, one person appears to say, "Somebody looking out their window." At that point, all three criminals raise their weapons and one fires a single shot towards the house, which police say struck the victim.

Police say the shot struck both the victim's jaw and ricocheted into his shoulder. He is expected to survive.

What they're saying:

At a news conference on Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called the shooting "brazen" and an "absolute disregard for human life."

"This is a random act of violence [against] someone who simply looked out the window," said O'Hara. "And it does seem like these other crimes are also random, random acts. They are not targeted. Oftentimes, shootings here are targeted. Their personal. It's a result of some sort of dispute or altercation. That's not the case with this."

"All this person did in the video we watched was look out the window to see what's going on," the chief added. "If someone becomes the victim of a crime, we always remind people that property can be replaced, your life can't. I don't know what you're supposed to say to somebody that simply looked out the window because they heard a noise and the next thing you know, they're getting shot. That's terrible."

Chief O'Hara says it's possible the robbers from this morning's crime spree might be responsible for other incidents on Tuesday.