Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
17
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

3rd round of free COVID tests available to order now in US

Published 
U.S.
Associated Press
Federal Government Offers Free Rapid Covid Tests By Mail article

In this photo illustration, free iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests from the federal government sit on a U.S. Postal Service envelope after being delivered on February 04, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Gett

WASHINGTON (AP) - The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising again in some areas of the country.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov. But just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date to addresses across the continental U.S., its territories and overseas military bases, the White House said.

People who have difficulty getting online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance,

The third round brings to 16 the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started earlier this year. Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering through the website.

Biden has requested an additional $22 billion from Congress to buy vaccines and therapeutics to prepare for a fall spike in COVID-19 cases, but lawmakers have balked at the price tag.