3M strategy to 'command' PFAS science detailed in video depositions

The Brief Recorded depositions of 3M executives and scientists reveal more about the company’s strategy to influence the science surrounding PFAS chemicals. 3M dumped waste in the Twin Cities metro area for decades, which contaminated the drinking water of more than 170,000 residents. The company paid more than $1 million dollars for a university professor to conduct and consult on academic studies about the toxic chemicals.



Depositions obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators show how 3M executives and scientists implemented a strategy designed to influence the science surrounding PFAS chemicals, shaped public perception, and attempted to keep some information secret.

‘Command the science’

During recorded depositions, 3M executives and scientists were questioned about a 3M strategy to "command the science" surrounding PFAS chemicals.

"This is about owning the science, being the most knowledgeable in the science," said Dr. Frederick Palensky, an executive who led research and development at 3M.

The depositions are part of a landmark $850 million lawsuit led by former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, after 3M dumped waste in the Twin Cities east metro for decades. The case was settled in 2018.

"They were going to commandeer the science and influence the science so they still wouldn’t be held accountable in litigation or court actions," Swanson told the FOX 9 Investigators.

One internal 3M document from 2004-2005 laid out the company’s strategy, which included a plan for publishing scientific research.

Influencing academic research

During hours of recorded testimony, state attorneys questioned Dr. John Giesy – an academic researcher who previously taught at Michigan State University and was paid to conduct research for 3M.

In an email, Giesy told 3M that "since we had been set up as academic experts, about half of all the papers published in the area in any given year" came to him for review. Giesy also detailed how he documented his work in timesheets "so there was no paper trail to 3M."

Court records show Giesy routinely sent confidential manuscripts of research to 3M. However, Giesy said during a recorded deposition that he "obviously" didn’t think it was unethical.

Court records show 3M paid nearly $1.7 million for Giesy’s work over the course of several years.

But when Giesy was questioned on camera about payments he received from 3M, he said it wasn’t a lot of money to "people like me."

When asked how he amassed a net worth of $20 million as an academic researcher, Giesey said "that’s none of your business."

Giesy is now retired and recently told the FOX 9 Investigators in a statement that he "never conspired with 3M to suppress any information" and that state attorneys created a "false narrative" about him.

But in a 2008 email, Giesy advised 3M to "keep ‘bad’ papers out of literature" because it could be " a large obstacle to refute" in cases of litigation.

PFAS manufacturing

3M first began producing PFAS chemicals in the 1950s, which were used to make several household products, including its blockbuster product Scotchgard.

Across the country today, the chemicals can be found in everything including dental floss, women’s makeup products, non-stick cooking pans and waterproof clothing.

What 3M is saying now

3M would not agree to an on-camera interview but in a recent statement a spokesperson said the company has been "a leader in PFAS-related matters" and has shared "significant information about PFAS," including publishing its findings in scientific journals.

The company says it is "on track" to stop manufacturing all PFAS chemicals by 2025.

Keeping secrets

3M scientists were repeatedly asked during the recorded depositions about how the company maintained records involving PFAS chemicals.

One 3M scientist testified that at one point, "most documents were marked attorney-client privilege."

Swanson says 3M leaned on that practice because they didn’t want to lose a blockbuster product "until they finally had to."