3M faces new lawsuit over ‘forever chemicals’ pollution in Minnesota

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has filed a new lawsuit against 3M over PFAS "forever chemical" pollution. 3M argues some contamination is tied to work for the U.S. military and that the case should be moved to federal court. The state seeks civil penalties, more cleanup, and compensation for environmental damage.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is taking 3M back to court, saying the company hasn't done enough to stop PFAS pollution in local water.

Minnesota sues 3M for ongoing PFAS contamination

What we know:

The MPCA filed the lawsuit May 1, alleging that 3M is responsible for ongoing groundwater and surface water contamination, including industrial and stormwater discharges into the Mississippi River near its Cottage Grove facility.

In its argument, the state says some locations tested for PFAS showed concentrations as high as 310,000 parts per trillion, far above the state standard. The agency claims that although the specific site "does not routinely discharge to surface waters," a heavy rainfall could lead to contamination entering the river.

The MPCA also alleges that 3M has not completed required cleanup work under a 2022 order and that its groundwater extraction system is not sufficient.

Minnesota previously sued 3M over PFAS, resulting in a 2018 settlement where the company paid $850 million to help clean up drinking water in the east metro. In 2024, 3M also agreed to pay $10.3 billion over 13 years to address PFAS in drinking water systems nationwide.

Dig deeper:

In the lawsuit, the state is seeking civil penalties of up to $30,000 per violation per day, as well as increased cleanup efforts and compensation for damage to wildlife and natural resources.

A full copy of the complaint can be found below:

3M responds to lawsuit

The other side:

In its own court filing, 3M argues that some of the PFAS pollution came from testing firefighting foam made for the U.S. military, following Department of Defense requirements. The company says it warned the federal government about PFAS risks and should not be held responsible for contamination tied to military work.

3M wants the case moved from state to federal court, saying the environmental damage cited by the state is linked to its role as a government contractor.

The company stated it completed its planned exit from all PFAS manufacturing at the end of 2025.