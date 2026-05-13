Woman dead after being hit by 3 cars while crossing Highway 63 in southern Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Redwood County, Swift County, Douglas County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Renville County, Watonwan County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, Clay County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, West Marshall County, Kittson County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, Roseau County, East Polk County, Grant County, Norman County, Wadena County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, South Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Wright County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Benton County, Pope County, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, McLeod County, Todd County, Isanti County, Douglas County, Swift County, Redwood County, Meeker County, Kanabec County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Woman dead after being hit by 3 cars while crossing Highway 63 in southern Minnesota

By
Published  May 13, 2026 2:56pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A woman has died after she crossed Highway 63 in southern Minnesota and was hit by three vehicles.
    • No other injuries were reported.
    • It is not clear why the woman was crossing a highway.

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman died in Spring Valley after she was hit by three vehicles while crossing a highway Tuesday morning. 

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:30 a.m., a 67-year-old woman was eastbound crossing Highway 63. 

She was then struck by three different vehicles, authorities said. 

The woman died at the scene. 

Law enforcement does not believe alcohol was involved. No other injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear why the woman was crossing the highway. 

Authorities did not say if any arrests would be made. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Road incidentsMinnesota