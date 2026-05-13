Woman dead after being hit by 3 cars while crossing Highway 63 in southern Minnesota

The Brief A woman has died after she crossed Highway 63 in southern Minnesota and was hit by three vehicles. No other injuries were reported. It is not clear why the woman was crossing a highway.



A woman died in Spring Valley after she was hit by three vehicles while crossing a highway Tuesday morning.

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 63

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:30 a.m., a 67-year-old woman was eastbound crossing Highway 63.

She was then struck by three different vehicles, authorities said.

The woman died at the scene.

Law enforcement does not believe alcohol was involved. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It is not clear why the woman was crossing the highway.

Authorities did not say if any arrests would be made.