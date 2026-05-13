Excelsior issues boil water advisory for residents after pressure issue

The Brief The City of Excelsior has issued a boil water advisory for residents after the water system experienced a loss in pressure, allowing possible contamination. Residents are asked to boil their city water for at least a full minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Residents should flush their plumbing systems once the advisory is lifted.



The City of Excelsior on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory, saying the city’s water could be contaminated due to a pressure issue.

Excelsior water pressure loss

The backstory:

In a letter sent to residents on Wednesday, city officials say water system experienced a loss in pressure. That means contamination could’ve entered the drinking water distribution system, and there is an increased chance the drinking the city water could contain bacteria that would make residents sick.

City officials say the entire distribution system has been impacted, but the pressure has since been restored and the entire system has been flushed. Bacterial samples are being collected, and city officials will notify residents when all bacteria are absent.

Excelsior Boil Water Advisory

What you can do:

Until given the all clear, Excelsior residents using their city water should bring it to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before letting it cool to use. Otherwise, residents can also use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water can be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. Boiling the water kills the bacteria and other organisms in the water that could make you sick.

Once the advisory is lifted, customers are encouraged to flush their plumbing systems.

For more information, contact Tim Amundsen with the City of Excelsior. Residents are asked not to call 911.