Man, 87, found dead after Crow Wing County house fire

The Brief An 87-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in Crow Wing County. The fire happened Tuesday evening on the 6600 block of County Road 18 in Lake Edward Township. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



An 87-year-old man was found dead after a house fire Tuesday evening in Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County fire

The backstory:

Just before 5:30 p.m., deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 6600 block of County Road 18 in Lake Edward Township, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

During an initial search, firefighters found the body of an 87-year-old man inside the home. The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Marshal’s Office.