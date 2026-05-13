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KDWB radio legend Dave Ryan retiring after 33 years

Published  May 13, 2026 2:10pm CDT
Entertainment
FOX 9
KDWB DJ Dave Ryan retiring after 33 years

KDWB DJ Dave Ryan retiring after 33 years

KDWB DJ Dave Ryan announced he is retiring after 33 years hosting the morning show. 

The Brief

    • KDWB Radio legend Dave Ryan announced Wednesday he's retiring after 33 years at the station.
    • Dave Ryan's last day will be Friday, May 22.
    • He will be one of nine inductees to the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2026 class in November.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities radio legend is soon stepping away after more than three decades behind the microphone.

Dave Ryan announces retirement

What we know:

KDWB Radio legend Dave Ryan made it official Wednesday morning that he’s retiring after 33 years at the station.

His last day will be Friday, May 22. Ryan has been a fixture at 101.3 FM on the morning show, ever since he got to the station in 1993. He joined FOX 9’s All Day to talk about why now.

"There’s so much that I want to do that doesn’t involve getting up at 4:15 in the morning. I’ve never had more than a week off from work in my life, I want to have two weeks off, I want to have three months off," Ryan said. "We bought an RV last year, I got a motorcycle, I want to go enjoy these without going well, gotta be back at work in three days. It was just time."

What we don't know:

KDWB has not yet named a successor for Ryan.

Dave Ryan’s legacy

Why you should care:

Ryan said he doesn’t have one single favorite moment from his 33  years at KDWB. He said he’s most proud of connecting to his listening audience.

He’s met celebrities, and flown with the Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels. He said that was special, growing up in an Air Force family.

Ryan is also one of nine inductees in the 2026 class of the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame. That will become official at a ceremony and dinner on Nov. 20 at the Pavek Museum.

EntertainmentMinnesota