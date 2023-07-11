$380 million for transportation project grants announced by Gov. Walz

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will allocate $380 million to fund eight new infrastructure projects through the state’s Corridors of Commerce program, according to a statement released by Governor Tim Walz.

The projects are part of the fourth round of Corridors of Commerce funding provided by the Minnesota Legislature, including a total of $403 million – $250 million authorized by the Legislature in 2021, and $153 million provided in 2023. A total of $22 million will be reserved for project readiness activities for potential future projects.

"We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care, and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and grow up in – no matter where you live," said Gov. Walz in a statement.

The projects receiving funding in 2023 include:

• TH 13 (Savage/Burnsville) – Grade separations from Quentin to Nicollet Aves: $96,000,000

• I-94 (Albertville to Monticello) – Lane expansion: $78,000,000

• TH 14/CSAH 44 (Byron) – Construct a grade separation: $60,000,000

• TH 371/TH 210 (Baxter) – Construct a grade separation: $58,000,000

• TH 23/MN 9 (New London) – Construct a grade separation: $33,000,000

• TH 65 (Blaine) – Grade separations from 103rd to 117th Aves: $30,000,000

• TH 53 (Eveleth to Virginia) – Roadway improvements: $18,000,000

• TH 10 (Coon Rapids) – Lane expansion from CSAH 78 to CSAH 9: $8,000,000



The Corridors of Commerce program was created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013, and is outside of MnDOT’s regular State Road Construction program.