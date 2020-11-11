357 crashes reported in Minnesota during early November snowstorm

There were 357 crashes statewide as a result of Tuesday’s snowstorm, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crashes were reported between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Twenty-seven of the crashes involved injuries. One of them, in Todd County, was fatal. There were also 287 spinouts and 21 jackknifed semis reported during that same time period.

A rollover crash during a snowstorm on Tuesday, Nov. 10. (Minnesota State Patrol/Sgt. Jesse Grabow / FOX 9)

Roads continued to give drivers trouble Wednesday morning. The State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and give plows room if they are out the roads.

Tuesday’s storm dropped between 3 to 6 inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro with 5.5 inches recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport—a new record for Nov. 10. Brainerd saw the most snow with 10 inches.

