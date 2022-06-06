3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police say a 3-year-old was shot and severely injured Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 23rd Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North.

Police haven't released a lot of information about the shooting, but say they haven't confirmed reports the boy was playing outside when the shooting occurred.

The child's parents brought the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.