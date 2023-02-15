3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle hits car, crashes into downtown St. Paul building: Police

article

Three teenagers were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into a building in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The St. Paul Police Department said the incident started after officers were called to the 300 block of Luella Street North at 4:30 p.m. on a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. Officers located one of the vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting with the rear window broken out.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove away from law enforcement onto Interstate 94. Police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle as it sped up to 90 mph. When the vehicle exited on 6th Street and entered downtown, officers terminated the pursuit, police said.

As the driver headed down 6th Street, he hit another car heading north on Wall Street and then crashed into the Ox Cart Ale House. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Law enforcement recovered a Glock handgun inside the vehicle with a switch that converted the firearm into an automatic weapon. Police said the vehicle was stolen from St. Paul.

While searching the scene of the shooting on Luella Street, officers recovered shell casings. No injuries have been reported in the shooting.

Officers arrested the three men in the vehicle, two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The teenagers will be booked into Ramsey County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center for offenses related to the pursuit, shooting, and possession of the firearm, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.