3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District

Police are searching for a suspect after three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis' North Loop that police believe started with an argument at a bar.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 1st Avenue North and 5th Street North. At that intersection, officers say they found one man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. About a block away, at 1st and 6th, officers found a second man in his 20s who had also been shot.

Shortly after, a third victim, another male in his 20s, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare with gunshot wounds.

Police say all three victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Officers say it appears a "verbal altercation" escalated at a nearby bar, resulting in shots being fired. Police say no arrests have been made at this point.