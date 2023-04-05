22 vehicles damaged, 2 stolen from Hyundai and Kia dealerships in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police are searching for two stolen vehicles after a group targeted a Hyundai and Kia dealerships that left 22 vehicles damaged Wednesday morning.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were dispatched at 6:05 a.m. to a Hyundai dealership at 8100 Lakeland Avenue North for a report that numerous people were attempting to steal vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers saw several damaged vehicles and others running unoccupied which "appeared recently stolen."

Inside one of the stolen vehicles, officers said they found several people and attempted to stop the vehicle. Some people fled on foot, and the driver left the dealership lot in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities initiated a pursuit but discontinued it at the discretion of the officers involved, according to police.

During the investigation, officers learned the same suspects who targeted the Hyundai dealership also targeted a nearby Kia dealership. Police said 22 vehicles were damaged at the dealerships and two vehicles were stolen.

Police also recovered a stolen vehicle that was taken out of Minneapolis at the scene. Authorities said it’s likely the suspects arrived in that vehicle and left in the stolen vehicles from the dealership.

The Brooklyn Park police said they believe at least four people were involved. They’ve located a 12-year-old and are working on learning more information about the others involved.

The incidents remain under investigation.