76-year-old Corvette driver dies after head-on collision in Nicollet County

The Brief A head-on crash between a Corvette and a Chevy pickup on County Road 15 in Bernadotte Township sent both drivers to the hospital on Monday. The 76-year-old driver of the Corvette later died from injuries sustained. County Road 15 was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened.



A 76-year-old driver died after a head-on crash between a Corvette and a Chevy pickup in Nicollet County.

Nicollet County fatal crash

What we know:

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of the crash at approximately 7:24 a.m. on County Road 15 near the intersection of County Road 65 in Bernadotte Township.

When deputies arrived, the driver of the pickup was out of his vehicle and had minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the Corvette had sustained serious injuries.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office says both drivers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, where the driver of the Corvette later died. There were no other occupants in either vehicle at the time of the collision.

County Road 15 was shut down for a short period of time following the crash, but has since reopened, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

The identities of the drivers involved have not been released at this time.