19th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open golf tournament raising money for special causes

The Brief Ian Leonard is hosting the 19th annual Bad Pants Open golf tournament. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best pair of crazy pants for the event. The Bad Pants Open raises money for the Special Olympics Minnesota and the PGA of America REACH Foundation Minnesota.



Golfers are wearing their best "bad pants" on Tuesday for FOX 9 Ian Leonard's annual golf tournament to raise money for charity.

Bad Pants Open

The backstory:

The 19th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open at Rush Creek Golf Club is raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA Reach Minnesota, a charity dedicated to accessing the game of golf.

The "bad pants for a great cause" event consists of two tournaments in one day. The first session included PGA professionals with Special Olympics athletes in the best ball tournament, followed by golfers hitting the course in the afternoon for an 18-hole, foursome scramble format.

Participants can win various prizes for team spirit and their crazy apparel.

The event typically raises thousands of dollars for charity.